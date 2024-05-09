Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 114.85 feet on May 9, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 114.85 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 3 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 56.59 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 50 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,133 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Sathiyar dam 45, Veerapandi 24, Mettupatti 20.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 19.4, Vaigai dam 12.4, Madurai 8, Uthamapalayam 7.4, Sothupparai dam 7, Thekkadi 2.6, Gudalur 1.6, Viraganur 1.2 and Kallandiri 1.

