Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stand at 123.60 feet

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Sunday stood at 123.60 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,898 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 50.20 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 928 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,144.38 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was as follows: Mullaperiyar dam 6.4, Thekkadi 3, Uthamapalayam 1.6 and Shanmuganadhi dam 1.2.

