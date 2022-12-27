ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam close to full capacity

December 27, 2022 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 141.95 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 762 cusecs and a discharge of 750 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 63.45 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 506 cusecs and a discharge of 1,269 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,151 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Kallandhri 22.8, Pulipatti 19, Kuppanampatti 17.4, Sathaiyar dam 14.8, Thekkadi 13, Periyapatti 10.2, Ezhumalai 9.8, Kodaikanal 8.4, Mettupatti 7.6, Madurai 7.2, Melur and Thaniyamangalam 7 each, Andipatti 5.4, Marudhanadhi dam 5, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.6, Chittampatti 4.2, Uthamapalayam 2.6, Gudalur 2.4, Veerapandi and Viraganoor 2.2 each, Peranai dam 2 and Mullaperiyar dam 1.4

