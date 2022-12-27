HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam close to full capacity

December 27, 2022 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 141.95 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 762 cusecs and a discharge of 750 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 63.45 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 506 cusecs and a discharge of 1,269 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,151 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Kallandhri 22.8, Pulipatti 19, Kuppanampatti 17.4, Sathaiyar dam 14.8, Thekkadi 13, Periyapatti 10.2, Ezhumalai 9.8, Kodaikanal 8.4, Mettupatti 7.6, Madurai 7.2, Melur and Thaniyamangalam 7 each, Andipatti 5.4, Marudhanadhi dam 5, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.6, Chittampatti 4.2, Uthamapalayam 2.6, Gudalur 2.4, Veerapandi and Viraganoor 2.2 each, Peranai dam 2 and Mullaperiyar dam 1.4

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.