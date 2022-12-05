Water level in Mullaperiyar and Vaigai dams

December 05, 2022 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 27/08/2022: Released water gushing out from Vaigai dam, near Andipatti in Theni district, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, 27 August 2022.Water released for the purpose of fill up the irrigation tanks in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 140.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,481 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs.

In Vaigai dam, the level was 65.29 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,510 cusecs and a discharge of 1,519 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,031 mcft.

The amount of rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Sothuparai dam 28, Kuppanampatti 25, Kodaikanal 23, Thekkadi 17.2, Manjalar dam 17, Kallandhiri 16.6, Mullaperiyar dam 16, Sathaiyar dam and Peranai dam 12.4 each, Andipatti 11.2, Pulipatti 11, Periyapatti 10.4, Melur 10, Vaigai dam 8.6, Marudhanadhi 8, Shanmuganadhi dam and Chittampatti 6.2 each, Thaniyamangalam 6, Mettupatti 4.2, Gudalur 3.4, Madurai 2.8, Uthamapalayam 1.6 and Viraganoor 1.4

