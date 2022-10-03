Water level in Mullaperiyar and Vaigai dams

Staff Reporter MADURAI
October 03, 2022 18:31 IST

The water level on Monday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.95 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 856 cusecs and a discharge of 1,356 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.19 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,200 cusecs and a discharge of 1,349 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,321 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday are as follows: Thaniyamangalam 30, Mullaperiyar dam 10.4, Sathiyar dam 8.4, Thekkadi 6.2, Mettupatti 4.6, Kallandhri 4.4, Periyapatti 3.8, Chittampatti 3.6, Manjalar dam 2.6 and Veerapandi 2

