Water level in Mullaperiyar and Vaigai dams

The water level on Monday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.95 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 856 cusecs and a discharge of 1,356 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.19 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,200 cusecs and a discharge of 1,349 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,321 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday are as follows: Thaniyamangalam 30, Mullaperiyar dam 10.4, Sathiyar dam 8.4, Thekkadi 6.2, Mettupatti 4.6, Kallandhri 4.4, Periyapatti 3.8, Chittampatti 3.6, Manjalar dam 2.6 and Veerapandi 2