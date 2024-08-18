Water level in Mullapeiyar dam stands at 128.90 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 128.90 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,669 cusecs and a discharge of 1,511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.52 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,669 cusecs and a discharge of 469 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,032.78 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Mettupattu 52.6, Sathiyar dam 40.0, Peranai 30.0, Andipatti 26.1, Periyapatti 23.0, Kallandiri 10.8, Idayapatti 10.0, Chittampatti 8.4, Kodaikanal 5.4, Pulipatti 5.2, Thekkadi 4.4, Periyar 3.6 and Sothupparai 3.5.

