Water level in Mullaiperiyar and Vaigai dams

Staff Reporter MADURAI
October 05, 2022 16:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 27/08/2022: Released water gushing out from Vaigai dam, near Andipatti in Theni district, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, 27 August 2022.Water released for the purpose of fill up the irrigation tanks in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

ADVERTISEMENT

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.25 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 69 cusecs and nil discharge. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.14 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 968 cusecs and a discharge of 219 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,161 mcft.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday are as follows: Mullaperiyar dam 10, Thaniyamangalam 5, Pulipatti 4.6, Chittampatti 2.2 and Melur 2

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app