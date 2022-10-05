Water level in Mullaiperiyar and Vaigai dams

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 27/08/2022: Released water gushing out from Vaigai dam, near Andipatti in Theni district, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, 27 August 2022.Water released for the purpose of fill up the irrigation tanks in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 129.25 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 69 cusecs and nil discharge. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.14 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 968 cusecs and a discharge of 219 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,161 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday are as follows: Mullaperiyar dam 10, Thaniyamangalam 5, Pulipatti 4.6, Chittampatti 2.2 and Melur 2