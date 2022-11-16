Water level in in Periyar dam stands at 137.60 feet

November 16, 2022 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level on Wednesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.60 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 965 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 70.01 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,899 cusecs and a discharge of 1,866 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,772 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday are as follows: Thekkady 0.4