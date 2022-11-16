Water level in in Periyar dam stands at 137.60 feet

Trending
The water level on Wednesday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.60 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 965 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 70.01 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,899 cusecs and a discharge of 1,866 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,772 mcft.
The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday are as follows: Thekkady 0.4
