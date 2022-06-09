Water level in in Papanasam, Manimuthar dams
Water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday stood at 69.25 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 403.70 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 82 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 8 cusecs and a discharge of 75 cusecs.
