Water level in dams

The water level in Papanasam dam on Monday was 94.70 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 474.65 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 64.20 ft (maximum level 118 feet) with an inflow of 60 cusecs and a discharge of 50 cusecs. Rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. was as follows: Ambasamudram: 5.60, Cheranmahadevi: 10.60, Manimuthar: 1.60, Nanguneri: 3, Palayamkottai: 11, Tirunelveli: 4.40, Kannadian Anicut: 4.60, Kalakad: 3.40, Moolakaraipatti: 2, Nambiyar dam: 5, Manjolai: 3, Kakkachi: 5, Nalumukku: 6 and Oothu recorded 8 mm rainfall.