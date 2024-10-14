ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in dams

Published - October 14, 2024 07:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 120.80 feet (permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 531 cusecs and a discharge of 967 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.28 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,242 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,545.06 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Andipatti 75.2, Peranai 26.2, Kallandiri 24, Periyapatti 20.6, Kuppanampatti 20, Mettupatti 19.2, Mullaperiyar dam and Chittampatti 14.4, Melur, Idayapatti and Thaniyamangalam 12, Marudhanadhi dam 10.8, Vaigai dam 9, Sathiyar dam 8.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 8.4, Madurai 7.6, Pulipatti 7.4, Sothupparai dam 6, Gudalur 5.6, Veerapandi 4.8, Thekkadi, Viraganur and Uthamapalayam 4.2, Manjalar dam 1.6, Elumalai 0.8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US