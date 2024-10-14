Water level in dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 120.80 feet (permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 531 cusecs and a discharge of 967 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.28 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,242 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,545.06 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Andipatti 75.2, Peranai 26.2, Kallandiri 24, Periyapatti 20.6, Kuppanampatti 20, Mettupatti 19.2, Mullaperiyar dam and Chittampatti 14.4, Melur, Idayapatti and Thaniyamangalam 12, Marudhanadhi dam 10.8, Vaigai dam 9, Sathiyar dam 8.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 8.4, Madurai 7.6, Pulipatti 7.4, Sothupparai dam 6, Gudalur 5.6, Veerapandi 4.8, Thekkadi, Viraganur and Uthamapalayam 4.2, Manjalar dam 1.6, Elumalai 0.8.