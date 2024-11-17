ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in dams and rainfall

Published - November 17, 2024 05:25 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Papanasam dam stood at 85.85 feet (the maximum level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 2,135.65 cusecs and a discharge of 1,504.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam stood at 69.40 feet (the maximum level is 118 feet) with an inflow of 1,597.69 cusecs and discharge of 35 cusecs.

The rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Cheranmahadevi 15.20, Manimutharu 31.40, Palayamkottai 3.20, Tirunelveli 1.60, Kalakadu 20.40, Manjolai 72, Kakkachi 80, Nalumukku 105 and Oothu recorded 98 mm rainfall.

