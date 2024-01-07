Water level at Mullaperiyar dam stands at 137 feet

January 07, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in MullaPeriyar dam was 137 feet (permissible level 142 ft) on Sunday with an inflow of 820 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. The water level in Vaigai dam was 71 ft (maximum level 71 ft) with an inflow of 2,931 cusecs and a discharge of 2,481 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) in the region during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday was: Elumalai 32, Peranai 29.2, Vaigai dam 24.2, Andipatti 21.2, Veerapandi 19.8, Sothupparai 15, Shanmuganadhi 12, Kodaikanal 6.2, Thaniyamangalam 5, Uthamapalayam 4.8, Gudalur 3.2, Mettupatti 2.6, Periya 1.4 and Thekkadi 0.4.