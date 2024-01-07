GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level at Mullaperiyar dam stands at 137 feet

January 07, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in MullaPeriyar dam was 137 feet (permissible level 142 ft) on Sunday with an inflow of 820 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. The water level in Vaigai dam was 71 ft (maximum level 71 ft) with an inflow of 2,931 cusecs and a discharge of 2,481 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) in the region during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday was: Elumalai 32, Peranai 29.2, Vaigai dam 24.2, Andipatti 21.2, Veerapandi 19.8, Sothupparai 15, Shanmuganadhi 12, Kodaikanal 6.2, Thaniyamangalam 5, Uthamapalayam 4.8, Gudalur 3.2, Mettupatti 2.6, Periya 1.4 and Thekkadi 0.4.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.