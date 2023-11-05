Water level at Mullaperiyar dam stands at 125.5 feet

November 05, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Sunday stood at 125.50 feet (maximum permissible level 142 ft.) on Sunday, with an inflow of 1,616 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 66.31 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 3,3,17 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,177 mcft. The amount of rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Veerapandi 107, Andipatti 82.6, Pulipatti 71.4, Chittampatti 55.8, Sothupparai 51, Kodaikanal 48.4, Elumalai 38.2, Mettupatti 35.6, Sathiyar dam 29.4, Periyapatti 28.4, Manjalar dam 27, Uthamapalayam 26.6, Shanmuganadhi 14.2, Kallandiri 13, Periyar 12, Peranai 9.4, Idayapatti 8.6.