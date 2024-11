The water level in Papanasam dam stood at 89.55 feet (the maximum level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 610 cusecs and a discharge of 500 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam stood at 79 feet (the maximum level is 118 feet) with an inflow of 334 cusecs and a discharge of 35 cusecs.

The rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Kakkachi 1, Nalumukku 1 and Oothu recorded 2 mm rainfall.