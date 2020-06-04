Water leaking from main pipeline

04 June 2020 19:00 IST

MADURAI

A drinking water main pipeline that supplies water to Sundararajapuram and nearby areas has been leaking for the past eight months on Bypass Road, complain residents.

On Tuesday afternoon, K. Murugan, a fruit vendor, who filled a bottle with the leaking water, said at least he could use the water for drinking. V. Nagammmai, a shopkeeper, said many hotels, eateries and tea stalls had been fetching this water for their use.

Advertising

Advertising

Ganapathy, a resident, said as tail-end areas did not receive water due to low pressure, people walked long distances to fetch the leaking water from the pit. At least, the water was put to better use, he said.

Ms. Nagammai said if people did not fetch the water, it would form a small pool. “Following our complaint, the Corporation fixed the pipeline once, but within two days the leak started again. If the pipeline could not be fixed, at least they could fix a tap so that it will be useful for residents,” she said.

A Corporation engineer said he would immediately attend to the issue.