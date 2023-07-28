Water jet pumps for Kudankulam nuclear reactor shipped

July 28, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Eight water jet pumps for reactors five and six of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) have been fabricated and shipped to the project site from Russia.

Cniitmash JSC, an arm of JSC Atomenergomash, the machine-building division of Russia’s State nuclear corporation Rosatom, has fabricated and shipped the water jet pumps, which will be used for chemical solution feed to the emergency cooling system of the primary circuit and spent fuel storage pool cooling.

“Manufacture and commissioning of the water jet pumps at KKNPP is one of the crucial stages for provision of reliability and safety of nuclear reactor operation. Thepumps are a part of crucial protection system of the primary system,” Mr. Alexey Korenets, Executive Projects for Cniitmash JSC Pilot Production, said in a statement.

After constructing and commissioning 2 X 1,000 MWe VVER reactors at KKNPP site, the Russian engineers are constructing four more nuclear reactors with similar capacity.

