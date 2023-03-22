Water is precious, use it judiciously, says Collector

March 22, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Realising that availability of potable water in the world was less than 1% among all water sources, people should judiciously use it, said Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan.

Addressing a special ‘gram sabha’ meeting at Soolakkarai panchayat, presided over by the Panchayat President, M. Puspham, here on the occasion of World Water Day on Wednesday, Mr. Jayasleen appealed to the people to go for rainwater harvesting structures in their houses to recharge the ground without wasting the rainwater.

The Collector said that the quality of water being supply through overhead tanks was being checked every fortnight. People can avoid water-borne diseases by consuming boiled and filtered water.

Besides, asking people above 30 years to periodically visit the nearest Government Hospitals for life-style related diseases, the Collector said that adding millets to their regular meals would help in maintaining the health.

Mr. Jayaseelan said that ₹ 20 lakh had been allocatted for Soolakkarai panchayt for constructing new drainge system, laying new pipleline, new power connection, street lights and laying paver-block roads.

Earlier, the Collector flagged off an awareness rally on the importance of water in the village. He also inaugurated the rainwater harvesting work in the local school.

District Rural Development Agency, Project Director, Dhandapani, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, Project Director, Deivendran, Tahisldar, Arivazhagan, were among those who were present.