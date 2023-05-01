ADVERTISEMENT

Water inflow in Courtallam falls increases

May 01, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Widespread rainfall in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts has resulted in rise in water level in a few reservoirs and Courtallam too witnessed increased an inflow in the main falls and five falls on Sunday. The district has been experiencing sharp showers and in some parts there was heavy rain in the last two to three days In Radhapuram, 88.40 mm rainfall was recorded on Sunday 8 a.m., PWD officials said and added that Kudumudiyaar dam had 28 mm, Nambiaru 26mm and Papanasam dam recorded 14 mm. In the neighbouring Tenkasi district too, there was good rain in Sivagiri (18) and among other locations. With Sunday being a holiday, locals arrived in Courtallam in large groups. The rains had come as a relief as the summer had begun with mercury level touching new high a week ago in the region.

