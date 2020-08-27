Water hyacinths removed from Vaigai

Madurai

27 August 2020 21:08 IST

Madurai Corporation workers removed water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic weed, which thrived on the Vaigai at Obula Padithurai, here on Thursday.

A Corporation official said that for the past four days workers were engaged in removing around 40 trucks of water hyacinth from the Vaigai at Obula Padithurai.

This aquatic plant usually thrives only on contaminated water, which indicates the discharge of raw sewage into the river.

The official added that the growth of the water hyacinth was more visible after the construction of the check dam near AV Bridge. “Since water gets stagnated at the check dam, the growth of water hyacinths is more intense at this spot,” he added.

The removal of water hyacinth from the spot will continue, he added.