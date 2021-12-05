Water goes waste into sea

Excess water floods Thoruvalur village near Ramanathapuram on Sunday.

05 December 2021 19:36 IST

Ramanathapuram farmers urge government to build check-dam

RAMANATHAPURAM

The farmers from the Ramanathapuram district have appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to save huge water going waste into the sea by constructing a check-dam.

At a meeting held on Sunday, various farmers’ associations said the rainfall in Varushanadu in Theni district criss-crossed almost five districts in south Tamil Nadu and reached the Big Tank here.

When the maximum level at the tank here was reached, the excess water was being diverted into the sea at R. Kavanoor canal.

A few days ago, when the surplus water breached, close to 15 hamlets, including Sevvur, Pullangudi, faced knee-deep water or were marooned. The rainwater entered the sub-station at R. Kavanoor also. Similarly, close to 600 acres of chilli raised in the R Kavanoor village had also been destroyed due to the water flowing in the crop. Unable to drain it, the produce had gone waste, the farmers said.

Instead of letting it into the sea, the government should explore the possibility of preserving the water by constructing a check-dam. If done, the water, which travelled around 250 km through the southern pockets from Theni to Ramanathapuram, could be saved.

By providing such an infrastructure, the water table in Therbogi, Athiyoothu, Kazhuvoorani, Kuyavankudi, Valantharavai, Vazhuthoor, Perungulam and Panaikulam among other hamlets would get recharged considerably.

Whenever there was a huge rainfall in Theni district, 8,000 cusecs flowed through Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and reached here. Till Paramakudi, the water flowed in the Vaigai and at the Aatrankarai panchayat, the water was diverted into the Palk Bay, which flowed into the sea, the farmers said and urged the government to build a check-dam at a suitable location.

Almost 50 years ago, when K. Kamaraj was Chief Minister, he had constructed the Vaigai dam and the water conserved had been useful to the people in five districts. Useful for both drinking purposes and for irrigation, the water from the Vaigai dam was released twice in a year for irrigation and other purposes.

Hence, the farmers proposed the idea to the government and resolved to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister soon.