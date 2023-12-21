Water from Vaigai reaches Big Tank

December 21, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Water released from Vaigai dam in Theni district has reached the Big tank in Ramanathapuram district. It was released for the irrigation of old ayacut areas in the district. The maximum storage level of the Big Tank which is 7 feet touched 6.5 feet with the water release.

The water from the Big Tank is being released to Pulangudi tank and Sakkarakottai tank. The water has started to flow over the Nainarkoil road causeway. The Ramanathapuram district administration has closed the road for traffic movement and advised the people to avoid the causeway as a precautionary measure.

Water Resources Department engineer Jayadurai said that the water had touched 6.5 feet in the Big Tank and the water is being released to the other tanks from the Big Tank. There was enough water for second crop, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.