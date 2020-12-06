Water from Vaigai fills Teppakulam to the brim

It is smooth flow all the way through Panaiyur channel now

Madurai

Mariamman

Teppakulam, one of the biggest temple tanks in the city, is a sight to behold these days as it is fast filling up to its brim after Public Works Department started to release water to the tank from the Vaigai through Panaiyur channel.

A Public Works Department official said that water was being released into the tank since November 27. “Water stored through the check dam constructed across the Vaigai near Albert Victor bridge is being diverted to the tank. In addition, the recent spell of rains has also helped in improving the level in the tank,” he said. The tank has a storage capacity of nine million cubic feet, he said.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said last year the civic body built a link channel from the sluice of the check dam to lift water from the Vaigai to Panaiyur channel. Culverts were also built at several places along the channel which helped in successfully diverting water into the tank from the Vaigai after several years. “Recently, we also constructed a sluice along the Panaiyur channel to ensure smooth flow of water through it to the tank,” he said.

This year, Corporation workers rigorously cleared mounds of waste from the Panaiyur channel before water was diverted to the temple tank, Mr. Visakan said.

A nagging problem

Those residing along the Panaiyur channel indiscriminately dump garbage into it and discharge sewage from their residences into the tank, said Vedamani, a resident. “This practice must be put to an end,” he said.

A Corporation official said several inlets of the tank, which were earlier filled with garbage, were cleared to ensure that rainwater near the Mariamman Teppakulam drained into the tank.

Joint Commissioner of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple K. Chellathurai said temple staff had been clearing waste from the tank for the past couple of days.

Temple tanks are known to be best suited for rainwater harvesting and recharging groundwater table. M. Ganesan, a resident of Ganesh Nagar near Mariamman Teppakulam, said groundwater was now available at 20 feet in his area following storage of water in the tank. “The groundwater level should increase in areas within a two-km radius of the tank,” he said.

In addition, the brimming temple tank is a perfect spot for evening outing, he said. “There is a dearth of relaxation spots in the city. But a stroll along the water-filled Mariamman Teppakulam provides a refreshing experience,” Mr. Ganesan said. But the public must avoid dumping plastic and food waste near the tank, he said.