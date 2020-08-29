Water from Vaigai dam to be released tomorrow

Madurai

29 August 2020 20:12 IST

This will irrigate 45,041 acres of double crop area

Water for irrigating 45,041 acres of ayacut of double crop area between Peranai in Dindigul district and Kallandhiri in Madurai district will be released from Vaigai dam on August 31, according to a Government Order released on Saturday.

The order said that a total of 6,739 mcft of water will be released for irrigating the first paddy crop of the double crop region for 120 days. For the first 45 days, 900 cusecs will be released each day. In the next 75 days, the amount of water to be released will be based on the storage of water in the dam, said the release.

Usually, water for irrigating the first crop of the double crop area begins by June 1, if the combined Periyar credit is 4,000 cusecs. But, this year there has been almost a three-month delay.

Since the past two weeks, water is being released for irrigating 14,707 acres in Cumbum valley.

A senior official of the Public Works Department said that it was expected that from mid September water would be released for irrigating the single crop areas in Madurai.