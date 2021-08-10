Water from Vaigai dam to be released for single crop area on Wednesday

Transplanting in full swing at a field in Appan Tirupathi near Alagarkoil in Madurai district.

Irrigation has been advanced due to comfortable storage in Periyar, Vaigai dams

Water from Vaigai dam would be released for irrigating single crop area of 1.05 lakh acres of ayacut in Madurai, Dindigul and Sivaganga district, on Wednesday.

With both the Periyar and Vaigai reservoirs brimming with water, State Government has decided to release water ahead of the schedule release of September 15.

Usually, water for irrigation for single crop area can be released on September 15 provided the combined Periyar credit crosses 6,000 mcft. As of now, Periyar credit stood at a comfortable 10, 311 mcft.

“With the storage being comfortable in both the dams, the State Government has decided to release water earlier,” said Executive Engineer, Periyar Vaigai Sub-Basin Division, V. Sugumaran.

Fifth time

This is the fifth time, water is being released ahead of the schedule for the single crop area. Last time, it was released on August 21 in 2018, he said.

According to PWD sources, early release from Vaigai dam has been also effected in 1984, 1991 and 2005.

Water level in the Vaigai dam stood at 68.06 feet (71 feet) with an inflow of 607 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. The level in Periyar dam was 136.35 feet (permissible level 142 feet) with an inflow of 913 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs.

“We are expecting a good inflow of water with rainfall anticipated during the northeast monsoon and hence, early release of water has been planned,” the Executive Engineer said.

With the water level just three feet down, flood warning downstream Vaigai dam had been issued twice in the last few weeks. The storage has remained very comfortable so much so that the PWD officials did not implement turn system of irrigation even over 70 days after water was released for first crop of double crop area in Madurai and Dindigul districts.

While 900 cusecs will be released through Periyar Main Canal, 230 cusecs will be released through Tirumangalam Main Canal.

Turn system of irrigation will be implemented, if water shortage is faced.