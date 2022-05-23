Water from Vaigai dam released for Sivaganga district
THENI
The Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed the Public Works Department authorities to release water for irrigation to Sivaganga district from the Vaigai reservoir.
Following representations from the ayacutdars in Sivaganga district, the government considered and ordered release of 2000 cusecs of water from Monday. The schedule of supply would be maintained for the next eight days in two phases and it would facilitate water supply for the single crop.
According to PWD officials, the water release would continue till June 9 in two phases. A total of 849 mcft would be filled in 118 tanks in Vaigai ayacutdars comprising 1, 2 and 4 areas in the district. In all, 47,929 acres of cultivable land on the stretch would benefit. Apart from this, wells in the region would get recharged due to the water release.
Superintending Engineer Bharatidasan and other officers participated in a puja performed at the dam site following which the shutters were released at 7 a.m., officials added.
