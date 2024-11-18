ADVERTISEMENT

Water from Pilavakkal Periyar and Kovilar dams released for irrigation

Published - November 18, 2024 07:28 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau

Water being released from Pilavakkal Periyar dam in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Monday released water from Pilavakkal Periyar and Kovilar dams for irrigation.

The Minister operated the sluice gate to release the water in the presence of Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan and other officials.

Initially, the Government Order has stipulated release of water from both the dams for the indirect irrigation for six days. Water would be released at the rate of 150 cusecs.

For the direct irrigation, 3 cusecs of water would be released till February 28, 2025, the Minister said.

Pilavakkal Periyar dam with a water spread area of 13.90 square miles has got 113.84 mcft of water as against its full capacity of 192 mcft. The dam was getting 31.10 cusecs of inflow. Similarly, Kovilar dam with a water spread area of 9.57 square miles has a storage of 60.84 mcft as against its total capacity of 133 mcft. The inflow to the dam was 58.76 cusecs.

The total ayacut for the Pilavakkal Irrigation system is 8,531.71 acres.

Mr. Ramachandran said that based on the inflow and storage position, additional release of water to fill up the remaining of the 40 system tanks would be done.

A total of 7,219 acres of ayacut under 40 tanks and direct irrigation through Periyar Main Canal would benefit 960 acres of farmland, he added.

The water release would benefit farmers from Kodikulam, Kansapuram, Maharajapuram, W. Pudupatti, Watrap, Koomapatti, Sundarapandiam, Nathampatti, Moovaraivendran, Mangalam, Semmandi Karisalkulam, Pattakulam, Sallipatti, Vizhupanur, Thachakudi, Krishnaperi, Nedunkulam and Cunnoor.

The Minister appealed to the farmers to make use of the available water in a judicious manner.

Sivakasi Sub-Collector N. Priya Ravichandran, Water Resources Department, Executive Engineer, Dhanalakshmi, Assistant Director (Fisheries), Rajendran, were among those who were present.

