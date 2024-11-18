 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water from Pilavakkal Periyar and Kovilar dams released for irrigation

Published - November 18, 2024 07:28 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau
Water being released from Pilavakkal Periyar dam in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

Water being released from Pilavakkal Periyar dam in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Monday released water from Pilavakkal Periyar and Kovilar dams for irrigation.

The Minister operated the sluice gate to release the water in the presence of Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan and other officials.

Initially, the Government Order has stipulated release of water from both the dams for the indirect irrigation for six days. Water would be released at the rate of 150 cusecs.

For the direct irrigation, 3 cusecs of water would be released till February 28, 2025, the Minister said.

Pilavakkal Periyar dam with a water spread area of 13.90 square miles has got 113.84 mcft of water as against its full capacity of 192 mcft. The dam was getting 31.10 cusecs of inflow. Similarly, Kovilar dam with a water spread area of 9.57 square miles has a storage of 60.84 mcft as against its total capacity of 133 mcft. The inflow to the dam was 58.76 cusecs.

The total ayacut for the Pilavakkal Irrigation system is 8,531.71 acres.

Mr. Ramachandran said that based on the inflow and storage position, additional release of water to fill up the remaining of the 40 system tanks would be done.

A total of 7,219 acres of ayacut under 40 tanks and direct irrigation through Periyar Main Canal would benefit 960 acres of farmland, he added.

The water release would benefit farmers from Kodikulam, Kansapuram, Maharajapuram, W. Pudupatti, Watrap, Koomapatti, Sundarapandiam, Nathampatti, Moovaraivendran, Mangalam, Semmandi Karisalkulam, Pattakulam, Sallipatti, Vizhupanur, Thachakudi, Krishnaperi, Nedunkulam and Cunnoor.

The Minister appealed to the farmers to make use of the available water in a judicious manner.

Sivakasi Sub-Collector N. Priya Ravichandran, Water Resources Department, Executive Engineer, Dhanalakshmi, Assistant Director (Fisheries), Rajendran, were among those who were present.

Published - November 18, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.