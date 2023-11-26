Water from Pilavakkal, Kovilar dams to be released for irrigation on Monday

November 26, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

Water Resources Department will on Monday begin release of water from Pilavakkal Periyar and Kovilar dams to irrigate 8,531 acres of ayacut under Pilavakkal Irrigation System.

A Government Order, dated November 24, has allowed opening of the shutters of Pilavakkal Periyar and Kovilar dams for indirect irrigation of 7,219 acres of land by filling water to a chain of 40 tanks and 960 acres of direct ayacut under Periyar Canal.

The WRD officials have decided to release 150 cusecs of water for seven days from Monday for indirect irrigation. Similarly, three cusecs of water would be released from Monday till February 29 for the direct irrigation.

The release of water would depend on the rainfall in the catchment areas, inflow and storage in the dams.

Pilavakkal Periyar dam has been overflowing for nearly 10 days as the water level has almost touched its brim. Water level in the dam stood at 203.41 metres as against the full reservoir level of 204.50 metres.

The depth of the water was 44 feet (47.56 feet) with a storage of 161.65 mct as against the maximum storage of 192 mcft.

The dam has been receiving an inflow of 103.43 cusecs with a discharge of 97.45 cusecs.

The level in Kovilar dam was 209.48 metres (212 metres) with an inflow of 76.93 cusecs and no discharge. The dam had 76.73 mcft of storage as against its maximum capacity of 133 mcft.

Some, 20 out of the 40 system tanks were filled with rain water and the surplus water was being discharged from Pilavakkal Periyar dam, according to a WRD official.

