June 16, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Speaker M. Appavu released water from Petchipaarai dam at Nilappaarai near Azhagapapuram in Kanniyakumari district in Radhapuram channel on Friday.

The 150 cusecs of water, being diverted from Thovalai channel of Petchiparai dam irrigation system at Nilaparai, will benefit 17,000 acres of cultivable land in Radhapuram taluk, a rain-shadow region.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the water, Mr. Appavu said the water being released in Radhapuram channel would feed 52 irrigation tanks that nourishes 1,013 acres of land. Moreover, 15,987 acres of land would also get benefited from the water being released in the channel.

“Since the quantity of water released in Radhapuram channel from Nilaparai in the past was very less against the prescribed quantity of 150 cusecs, only 1,013 acres of land under the irrigation tanks alone got benefitted. After M.K. Stalin became the Chief Minister, 150 cusecs of water is being released in Radhapuram channel and hence the water to be released up to October 31 this year will benefit 17,000 acres of cultivable land in Radhapuram Taluk this time,” Mr. Appavu said.

When late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj saw the surplus water of Petchiparai dam going waste into the sea, he increased the height of the dam from 42 feet to 48 feet so as to give the extra 6 feet water (3.75 TMC water) to the dry region of Radhapuram by digging the channel. Even though all 52 irrigation tanks in Radhapuram taluk are filled-up with Petchiparai water, the cumulative storage of these waterbodies is less than 1 TMC.

“So, we are not taking the entire quantity of excess water of Petchiparai dam (3.75 TMC) to Radhapuram as the quantum of water to be diverted to Radhapuram is less than 1 TMC,” said Mr. Appavu while appealing to the Water Resources Organisation officials to maintain the 52 irrigation tanks periodically and release water in Radhapuram channel to fill-up the tanks whenever storage level in Petchiparai dam crosses 42 feet.