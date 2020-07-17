Water from Petchipaarai reaches tail-end areas in Radhapuram

TIRUNELVELI

17 July 2020 22:37 IST

Farmers having their farms under tank irrigation in the tail-end region of Radhapuram Channel in the district are jubilant as water released in the channel from Petchipaarai dam in neighbouring Kanniyakumari district for cultivation of crops under 52 tanks in this dry region has reached Mahendrakulam, the last waterbody of the irrigation system.

Since the arrival of water in Radhapuram Channel, farmers, particularly floriculturists and paddy growers are happy anticipating a bumper harvest this year.

After seeing huge quantity of water released from Petchiparai dam going waste near Kuzhithurai, late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj had initiated steps to increase the dam’s height from 42 feet to 48 feet and taking the extra water from the dam to the dry Radhapuram region in Tirunelveli district through a 26.50 km-long channel by diverting the water at Nilapparai near Azhagappapuram.

If 150-cft floodwater is released for 20 days or a discharge of 100 cusecs is maintained for 30 days, all 52 irrigation tanks in Radhapuram union, having a cumulative storage level of 300 mcft, can be filled up and the drinking water crisis in the region solved to a greater extent. Moreover, the rain-fed land can be made cultivable.

“The only condition is that Petchiparai dam should have a storage level of 1,300 mcft so that water can be released in Radhapuram channel. If the dam, that gets copious influx during the southwest monsoon between June and August, has a storage level sufficient for nourishing standing paddy in Kanniyakumari district, water is released into Radhapuram channel on June 16 every year. The Chief Minister ordered the release of water from July 15 to August 13 and this will benefit over 17,000 acres in our area,” says S. Murugesan, chairman of Nanguneri- Radhapuram Taluks Agriculture Producers’ Cooperative Marketing Society.

As water reached Mahendrakulam around Friday noon, Assistant Executive Engineer of Public Works Department Subhash and the farmers received the flow with flowers.

Floriculturists of Radhapuram taluk, who have been engaged in relatively profitable agro ventures for the past several decades, are the happiest lot as the water released from the dam would also improve groundwater table in this region, known for drinking water crisis.

“With water being released in Radhapuram Channel and with water available in the wells, we can cultivate flowers and raise paddy during ‘pisanam’ season (between October and February). Since the water has reached the last tank, we’ll get good harvest,” said Paulraj, an office-bearer of Mahendrakulam Farmers’ Welfare Association.