Water from Papanasam Dam to be released today for ‘pisanam’ paddy season

THOOTHUKUDI

Water from Papanasam Dam will be released on Friday for ‘pisanam’ paddy season.

When Ponraj of Iruvappapuram said in the farmers’ grievances redressal meeting held here on Thursday that they were waiting for the release of water, Executive Engineer (Tamibrabharani Basin), Public Works Department, Mariappan informed that the government had ordered release of water from the Papanasam Dam on Friday for the ensuing paddy season.

As farmer Jegadish Thangaraj of Udangudi asked the Collector K. Senthil Raj to release water in the Sadyanaeri channel during the monsoon, a Public Works Department official replied that steps had been taken to release 500 cusecs of water in the irrigation channel this year.

When agriculturist G.T. Chandrasekaranof Udangudi wanted to know the steps taken by the district administration to increase the palmyrah planting, Dr. Senthil Raj said the workers hired under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme had been asked to collect the palmyrah seeds to be planted in the government ‘poramboke’ lands.

Farmer Thiyagarajan of Tiruchendur asked the Collector to release the deposits made in Kurumbur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Bank by the public and the traders, which had been frozen indefinitely following misappropriation of funds by the office-bearers of the PACB.

Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies Muthukumarasamy replied that steps had been initiated to give back the deposits to the depositors.

As today’s meeting commenced, farmers, led by Maha Pauldurai of Sattankulam and chairman of Sasthavinallur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society Lourdhumani, presented a traditional lamp and a shield to Dr. Senthil Raj in appreciation of the steps taken by Collector to give Rs. 50,000 as crop loan to drumstick farmers and allowing them to repay the loan within a year.