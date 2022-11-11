Madurai

Water from Manimuthar Dam released

District Revenue Officer Jayashree Chellaiah releasing water from Manimuthar Dam on Friday for pisanam paddy season.

District Revenue Officer Jayashree Chellaiah releasing water from Manimuthar Dam on Friday for pisanam paddy season.

TIRUNELVELI

Water from the Manimuthar Dam, the largest reservoir of the district, was opened on Friday for the upcoming ‘pisanam’ paddy season.

 District Revenue Officer Jayashree Chellaiah released water from the 64-year-old dam for the benefit of 2,756.62 acres of land under ‘Perunkaal’ irrigation channel in Ambasamudram taluk.

 The water being released from the 2.92-Km-long dam will be sustained for 141 days – i.e. up to March 31, 2023.

 Since the northeast monsoon is yet to become active in the district, influx of water into the dams including the Papanasam and Manimuthar Dams is so small so that water from the Manimuthar Dam is being released only in the ‘Perunkaal’ irrigation channel that benefits the lands in Ambasamudram taluk.

 “If the monsoon becomes active and improves the water level in the Manimuthar Dam, release of water for other areas will be considered by the government,” said Public Works Department officials.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2022 6:11:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-from-manimuthar-dam-released/article66124431.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY