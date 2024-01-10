Water released from Manimuthar dam for ‘pisanam’ paddy cultivation

January 10, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Wednesday released water from Manimuthar dam for ‘pisanam’ paddy cultivation in the presence of Collector K.P. Karthikeyan.

Mr. Appavu, after releasing water from Tirunelveli district’s largest reservoir, said the water being released in the Main Channel would irrigate 11,134 acres of fields under First and Second Reaches and 12,018 acres under the Third and the Fourth Reaches for raising paddy - the 445 cusecs of water would be released for 82 days, till March 31, to benefit 23,152 acres of agricultural fields.

“Though all irrigation tanks across the district are brimming with water after the downpour in December last and the water is being released from Manimuthar and Papanasam dams now, the farmers should judiciously use the water till the end of ‘pisanam’ season. If we can save water now, supply of drinking water during summer will not be difficult,” Mr. Appavu appealed.

Chairman of Tirunelveli district panchayat council V.S.R. Jegadish, Superintending Engineer of Tamirabharani Basin, Sivakumar, Executive Engineer Mariappan and Assistant Executive Engineer Avudainayagam were present.