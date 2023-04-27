ADVERTISEMENT

Water for Lord Kallazhagar festival to be released from Vaigai dam

April 27, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

The PWD engineers have proposed to release from April 30 evening from the Vaigai dam in view of the Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the Vaigai in Madurai on May 5.

According to officials, following a government order, preparatory work began from Thursday led by Assistant Executive Engineer Muruganandam and team. The officials said they would release 750 cusecs of water on the first day and gradually reduce the discharge. A total of 216 mcft would be release for facilitating the Lord’s entry into the river as a part of the Chitirai festival.

The dam, which has 71 feet (maximum storage level), has currently 53.97 ft of water. The engineers said that they have been releasing 72 cusecs of water for drinking purposes to Madurai, Sedapatti in Madurai district and Andipatti, Periakulam and Theni.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though summer had begun, the rain reported over the last three to four days in many pockets of catchment area of the Vaigai dam had brought some respite from the scorching heat. The 750 cusecs of water to be released on April 30 would be gradually decreased from the next day, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US