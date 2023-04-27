Water for Lord Kallazhagar festival to be released from Vaigai dam

April 27, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - THENI

The PWD engineers have proposed to release from April 30 evening from the Vaigai dam in view of the Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the Vaigai in Madurai on May 5.

According to officials, following a government order, preparatory work began from Thursday led by Assistant Executive Engineer Muruganandam and team. The officials said they would release 750 cusecs of water on the first day and gradually reduce the discharge. A total of 216 mcft would be release for facilitating the Lord’s entry into the river as a part of the Chitirai festival.

The dam, which has 71 feet (maximum storage level), has currently 53.97 ft of water. The engineers said that they have been releasing 72 cusecs of water for drinking purposes to Madurai, Sedapatti in Madurai district and Andipatti, Periakulam and Theni.

Though summer had begun, the rain reported over the last three to four days in many pockets of catchment area of the Vaigai dam had brought some respite from the scorching heat. The 750 cusecs of water to be released on April 30 would be gradually decreased from the next day, they added.