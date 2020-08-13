Water for irrigation released

Theni

13 August 2020 19:30 IST

Releasing 200 cusecs of water for irrigation in Cumbum Valley and another 100 cusecs of water for drinking purpose in Theni, Collector M Pallavi Baldev urged the public to use water judiciously here on Thursday.

Following requests from various farmers associations, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami ordered release of water. For the next 120 days, water for irrigation would be released from the reservoir. Farmers in ayacut areas of Cumbum Valley, who have begun farming activity for the first crop, would get water without interruption.

PWD engineers said that 14,707 acres of land in the region would benefit from the water release.

Following, active south-west monsoon in the neighbouring Kerala, there has been copious rainfall along the western ghats. The heavy rainfall, unfortunately, resulted in landslides and claimed over 40 lives in Idukki district over the last five days.

Ms. Pallavi Baldev said the government has stocked adequate urea, DAP, Potash and others in the Primary Cooperative Societies and in private outlets in the district. The government has extended subsidies for fertilizers and appealed to the farmers to benefit by approaching the societies.

Bodi MLA S. T. K. Jakkayan, SP E. Sai Saran Tejaswi, PWD (WRO) Executive Engineer V. Sugumaran and others participated in a simple function.