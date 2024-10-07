Water for irrigation released from PTR and Thanthai Periyar canals

Starting Monday, single-crop farmers in Cumbum valley would get 100 cusecs of water for irrigation for the next 120 days, Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana has said.

Following appeals from farmers and association leaders, the State government ordered the release of water from PTR canal and Thanthai Periyar canal.

WRD officials from the Public Works Department said Chinnamanoor, Veppampatti and Sippalakottai under Uthamapalayam block would get water coverage for 830 acres of land. Similarly, in Theni block, Seeleyampatti, Poomalaikundu, Dharmapuri, Venkatachalapuram, Koduvilarpatti, Jangalpatti, Govindanagaram and Balakrishnapuram would get water for 4,316 acres.

In all, 5,146 acres of cultivable land from 12 villages would benefit through the water release from the canals. Depending on the storage level, 100 cusecs of water for 120 days would be released, the officials said.

Prior to the release of water, a puja was performed and flower petals were offered. Theni MP Thanga Tamil Selvan, MLAs Cumbum N. Ramakrishnan and K.S. Saravanakumar and other officials participated.