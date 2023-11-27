HamberMenu
Water for irrigation released from Pilavakkal, Sasthakoil dams

November 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - RAJAPALAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Water for irrigation was released from Pilavakkal Periyar dam in Watrap and Sasthakoil dam in Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district on Monday. Collector V.P. Jayaseelan formally released the water.

The Collector said water from Pilavakkal dam would irrigate 8,531.71 acres under Pilavakkal Irrigation System. As much as 150 cusecs of water would be released for seven days for indirect irrigation areas and three cusecs of water would be released for direct irrigation areas.

This would benefit ayacuts in Kodikulam, Kansapuram, Maharajapuram, W. Pudupatti, Watrap, Koomapatti, Sundarapandiyam, Nathampatti, Moovaraivendran, Mangalam, Semmandi Karisalkulam, Pattakulam, Sallipatti, Vilappanur, Thachakudi, Krishnaperi, Nedungulam and Cunnoor.

The Collector said 50 cusecs of water would be released from Sasthakoil dam till December 3. The water release had been planned for 48 days based on inflow and storage position. This would irrigate 3,130.68 acres.

The Collector appealed to the farmers to use the available water judiciously.

Tenkasi MP Dhanush M. Kumar, MLAs E.M. Manraj and G. Ashokan, and Executive Engineer (Water Resources Department) Dhanalakshmi were present.

