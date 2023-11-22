Water for irrigating three reaches of Old Vaigai ayacut to begin from Thursday

November 22, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The Water Resources Department will begin release of water from Vaigai dam for Old Vaigai irrigation areas in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Madurai districts from Thursday.

A Government Order, dated November 22, said that a total of 1,504 mcft of water would be released for the third reach of Old Vaigai irrigation areas in Ramanathapuram district for seven days from November 23 till November 29.

Subsequently, 619 mcft of water would be released for second reach of Old Vaigai ayacut between Viraghanur and Parthibanur for five days from December 1.

The GO further said that 343 mcf of water would be released for the first reach of the Old Vaigai ayacut in Madurai district served through Nilayur Channel and Madakulam for three days from December 6.

An official said that the present release of water was based on the present storage of water of Vaigai dam.

However, water would be further released for the Old Vaigai ayacut whenever the Vaigai credit reached 1,354 mcft in the dam based on the requirement, storage and anticipated inflow.

Water for the first, second and third reaches of the Old Vaigai ayacut would be shared in 2:3:7 ratio.

Water for irrigating second crop of double crop area in Madurai and Dindigul districts and drinking water requirement of single crop area in Madurai and Sivaganga districts have already been released from Vaigai dam.

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 133.65 feet (142 feet) with an inflow of 742 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs.

Level in Vaigai dam was 67.68 feet (71 feet) with an inflow of 1,343 cusecs and a discharge of 2,099 cusecs.