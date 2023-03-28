HamberMenu
Water dispensers, mobile phone charging kiosks opened in Madurai junction

Two water dispensers have been installed in platform 1 and one in platform 2/3

March 28, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
One of the purified drinking water dispensers opened in Madurai Railway junction on Monday.

One of the purified drinking water dispensers opened in Madurai Railway junction on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Passengers coming to Madurai railway junction could get access to potable drinking water free of cost as three water dispensers have been installed on Platform 1 and 2/3.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager R.P. Rathi Priya inaugurated the reverse osmosis plants and 12 kiosks for mobile phone charging on Monday. These facilities have been sponsored by Credit Access India Foundation under a corporate social responsibility initiative.

Two water dispensers have been installed in platform 1 and one in platform 2/3. The mobile phone charging kiosk have been installed in the concourse, platforms 1, 2/3 and 4/5.

