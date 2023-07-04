HamberMenu
Water dispensers commissioned at medical college hospital

July 04, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan commissioned five water dispensers with water purifiers at Government Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday.

The ₹3.50 lakh-worth dispensers, with provision for ordinary, cold and hot water, have been installed at five places of obstetrics and gynaecology and paediatric departments of the hospital to be used by attendants of patients. A private firm, Ashwini Fisheries, has sponsored the water purifiers and the dispensers.

Dean Sivakumar, Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani and Director of Ashwini Fisheries Arumugasamy were present.

