GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water discharged from Vaigai dam, alert sounded in five districts

The water level in the dam touched the maximum level of 71 feet around 4.45 a.m. on Saturday; the Water Resources Department said the entire surplus is being released into the river

January 06, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
About 3,100 cusecs of water is being discharged from the Vagai dam at Andipatti in Theni district since Saturday morning.

About 3,100 cusecs of water is being discharged from the Vagai dam at Andipatti in Theni district since Saturday morning. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The dawn of 2024 has brought cheers to farmers in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts as the water level in the Vaigai dam reached the maximum level of 71 feet around 4.45 a.m. on Saturday.

The Water Resources Department officials announced that the entire surplus water would be released into the river. With steady inflow in the reservoir since Friday evening, 3,106 cusecs of water was being released from the dam since Saturday morning.

The Collectors of the five southern districts have been advised to keep a vigil and ensure that people living along the banks did not venture into the river. Similarly, farmers have been told not to graze cattle nearby the river as the discharge was likely to increase.

Welcoming the copious inflow into the reservoir, farmers in the Cumbum Valley in Theni district are confident of getting water for irrigation without any interruption. Likewise, there should not be any problem in ensuring drinking water supply to the five districts this summer.

The storage level in the dam reached the maximum level thrice last year and despite continuous discharge to the ayacutdars in the five southern districts and to the 58-canal scheme, the dam storage level stood at its maximum level.

Rain in the region

The officials said that Veerapandi recorded 26.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday. The other significant amount of rainfall recorded during the period is: Bodi 10.4 mm, Uthamapalayam 18.2, Periyakulam and Sothuparai 9 mm each.

A few other reservoirs in the district had adequate storage level. The water level in the Manjalar dam stood at 56.10 feet as against the full reservoir level of 57 ft. while the water level in Sothuparai dam had reached the maximum level of 126.28 feet and water level in Shanmuganadhi dam touched 49.20 ft (maximum level 52.55 ft), the officials said.

Related Topics

Madurai / water supply

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.