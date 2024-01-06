Water discharged from Vaigai dam, alert sounded in five districts

January 06, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THENI

The dawn of 2024 has brought cheers to farmers in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts as the water level in the Vaigai dam reached the maximum level of 71 feet around 4.45 a.m. on Saturday.

The Water Resources Department officials announced that the entire surplus water would be released into the river. With steady inflow in the reservoir since Friday evening, 3,106 cusecs of water was being released from the dam since Saturday morning.

The Collectors of the five southern districts have been advised to keep a vigil and ensure that people living along the banks did not venture into the river. Similarly, farmers have been told not to graze cattle nearby the river as the discharge was likely to increase.

Welcoming the copious inflow into the reservoir, farmers in the Cumbum Valley in Theni district are confident of getting water for irrigation without any interruption. Likewise, there should not be any problem in ensuring drinking water supply to the five districts this summer.

The storage level in the dam reached the maximum level thrice last year and despite continuous discharge to the ayacutdars in the five southern districts and to the 58-canal scheme, the dam storage level stood at its maximum level.

Rain in the region

The officials said that Veerapandi recorded 26.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday. The other significant amount of rainfall recorded during the period is: Bodi 10.4 mm, Uthamapalayam 18.2, Periyakulam and Sothuparai 9 mm each.

A few other reservoirs in the district had adequate storage level. The water level in the Manjalar dam stood at 56.10 feet as against the full reservoir level of 57 ft. while the water level in Sothuparai dam had reached the maximum level of 126.28 feet and water level in Shanmuganadhi dam touched 49.20 ft (maximum level 52.55 ft), the officials said.