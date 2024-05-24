Due to indiscriminate dumping of all sorts of garbage, a water channel, one of the various branches of Periyar Main Canal, running along Sri Chakra Nagar in Othakadai has become a major health hazard. It has become highly polluted and the stench from it is unbearable, say people living along the water course.

“The panchayat sanitary workers collect the waste from households and dump the waste and set fire to it once a week. People who fail to give the garbage to the workers in the morning just dump it into the channel all along Othakadai. They do not realise the consequences of their mindless act,” says a shopkeeper of Sri Chakra Nagar.

“During last December and January, I made a representation to the authorities about the pollution of the channel, but they turned a blind eye to the issue,” he added.

R. Raju, a resident, said, “There is a bio-degradable convertor in Sri Chakra Nagar where they convert food and vegetable waste collected from households into organic manure. The panchayat must explore ways and means to recycle the non-biodegradable waste also into something of value.”

Since the panchayat sanitary workers burn these waste, including plastic articles, inhaling this smoke will lead to health complications for the residents living nearby. Besides, there is also mosquito menace in the area. The panchayat must look into all these issues and arrive at a comprehensive solution, he added.

The channel used to be the main source of irrigation for farmers of Othakadai and nearby villages. It must be restored to its pristine state, the residents say.

When contacted, the panchayat authorities said measures will be taken to address these issues.