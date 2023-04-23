‘Water bags’ arrive, announce Kallazhagar festival procession is near

April 23, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - MADURAI

MADURAI

As Madurai gears up to welcome Lord Kallazhagar’s annual visit into the temple city as part of the Chithirai festival, ardent devotees are out and about to pick the best ‘thuruthi,’ bags made out of goatskin, sold at Swamy Sannadhi lane near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

K. Saravanan of Vandiyur, says he had been buying ‘thuruthi’ for the past 18 years. “People dress up as Kallazhagar and spray water filled in the ‘thuruthi’ on devotees and the deity who will be taken out on a procession during ‘Ethir Sevai’ in the city. It is an event that I look forward to every year,” he adds.

“Working as daily-wage labourers on other days, we set out to make the bags in the traditional way once the Tamil month of Masi begins, which is three months before the start of the Chithirai festival,” says R. Samayi, one among the many sellers from Kariapatti in Virudhunagar district who have been making the bags for several generations.

From choosing the best goat skin, soaking it in limestone and other ingredients, to drying them up before making them into bags, it is a tedious process, she adds.

“It is only pure devotion and the love for the Lord that fuels us to keep making these bags for generations together despite the toil,” says A. Mariamma, 60, who has been making the bags for over 40 years. She stitches the handle and seals the bottom leaving two snouts open – one to fill and one to spray – giving the goat skin a bag-like shape before putting them on sale.

“Similar bag-makers from Kariapatti and neighbouring villages bring in more than 10,000 bags to the city, 10 days ahead of the festival, and make good sales,” says K. Murugan, a second-generation bag-maker, as he stacks up the processed skins with the help of his family.

The prices vary from ₹300 to ₹600 according to the size. “Big ones can even carry around 20 litres of water, often mixed with sandalwood powder, turmeric powder and paneer by devotees,” he says.

Devotees buy new bags every year and spray water as an act of thanking the Lord for fulfilling their vows, as well as to aid the devotees to give some cool relief from the summer heat.

The sellers say the sales tend to pick up after the celestial wedding which is to be held on May 2.

As the sun sets, Samayi and fellow women board buses to go back home for the night while the men stay back.