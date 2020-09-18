Watchmen assaulted

Four unidentified persons assaulted two night watchmen - V. Ponnaiah, 56, and P. Ponnamaravathi, 54, of Kidaripatti in a failed attempt to burgle a TASMAC shop near Melavalvu in the early hours of Thursday.
Police said the unidentified persons had come to the TASMAC shop at Kidaripatti and after assaulting them, they tied and gagged them. Later, the accused tried to break open the locks of the shop. However, as their burglary bid failed, the accused fled the scene.
Based on a complaint by shop supervisor R. Kurunthalingam, 40, Melavalvu police have registered a case.
In an unrelated incident, unidentified persons sneaked into a TASMAC shop in Kalligudi and decamped with 36 bottles of liquor on Thursday night.
Police said the accused had gained entry into the shop by breaking open a window. The police suspect that some urchins could have been used to steal the bottles.
