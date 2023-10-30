ADVERTISEMENT

Watchman shot dead by forester in Srivilliputtur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve

October 30, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - THENI

The forester alleged that the watchman he opened fire in self-defence as the watchman, who was carrying a carcass, attacked him with a machete

The Hindu Bureau

Relatives of Eswaran staging a protest on Cumbum Road on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A forester shot dead a 55-year-old night watchman inside the Srivilliputtur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) on Saturday.

The forester, Thirumurugan, said he opened fire in “self-defence” after the victim allegedly trespassed into the reserve forest and was spotted carrying the carcass of a wild animal.

The victim, Eswaran, of Kullapagoundanpatti, was working as a watchman at a couple of private farms. When he was moving inside the SMTR, Thirumurugan stopped him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Thirumurugan, when he was questioning Eswaran, the latter attacked him with a machete and in “self-defence”, he had opened fire at the watchman, who died on the spot.

The Kumuli police have registered a case.

The body has been sent to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Uthamapalayam Judicial Magistrate Ramanathan visited the scene on Sunday and conducted a judicial probe, the police said.

Senior police officers led by Madhu Kumari, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Uthamapalayam, were present. Meanwhile, Eswaran’s relatives staged a protest on Cumbum Road, demanding a detailed inquiry into his death and urged the police to conduct the probe in a transparent manner and arrest those who were responsible for his death. A large posse of police personnel were deployed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US